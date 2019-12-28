Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Starting next to Jokic
Plumlee will start during Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
With Paul Millsap (quad) out, Plumlee will step into the starting five. He, along with Jerami Grant, should see extra minutes in Millsap's absence. When Plumlee sees 20-plus minutes, he averages 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals.
