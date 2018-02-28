Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Strong in three games since return
Plumlee, who contributed 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Clippers, is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 20.0 minutes in the three games he's played since returning from a calf injury.
The fifth-year big man has jumped right back in to a solid reserve role and has served as a valued source of offense off the bench in his first three contests following an eight-game absence due to a calf injury. Plumlee has filled a number of roles this season, as in addition to serving as Nikola Jokic's primary backup, he also logged several starts at power forward earlier in the campaign when Paul Millsap was sidelined due to a wrist injury. With Millsap now back in the fold, Plumlee figures to see minutes in the teens or low 20s on most nights, with a bump in playing time always possible if Jokic encounters foul trouble, as was the case in the first half Tuesday.
