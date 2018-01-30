Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Suffers calf strain
Plumlee will not return to Monday's game against the Celtics after straining his right calf, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Since the injury didn't occur until late in the fourth quarter, Plumlee still managed to rack up 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes Monday. The Nuggets will head to San Antonio to play the Spurs on short rest Tuesday, and it's still unknown whether or not Plumlee will be made available.
