Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: To come off bench Wednesday
Plumlee will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with the Kings, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Plumlee started the past four games but will head to the bench against the Kings. He's held a consistent role for the Nuggets this season nad is averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game on the year.
