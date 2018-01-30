Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Unable to put weight on leg
Plumlee (calf) was spotted on crutches and unable to put any weight on his right leg following Monday's loss to Boston, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Plumlee strained his right calf in the fourth quarter of Monday's game. While he hasn't officially been ruled out yet, it's hard to imagine him playing on the short turnaround Tuesday after the overnight flight to San Antonio. In his potential absence, Trey Lyles and Kenneth Faried could come into more playing time.
