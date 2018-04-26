Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Undergoes core muscle surgery
Plumlee recently underwent successful surgery to repair a core muscle injury, but is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Plumlee apparently played through the injury during the latter portion of the regular season and will now address it permanently by undergoing surgery. However, it doesn't sound like the procedure was anything overly serious and as long as his rehab goes as planned, Plumlee should be good to go for the start of training camp. Look for additional updates to be provided over the summer once Plumlee is taking part in basketball activities, though even if he's at full strength to start the year, he'll once again be slotted into a reserve role behind Nikola Jokic at center.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees minutes decline•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Decent all-around game Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Plays just 14 minutes in loss•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Strong in three games since return•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Cleared to return Friday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Out through All-Star break•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....