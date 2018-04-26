Plumlee recently underwent successful surgery to repair a core muscle injury, but is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Plumlee apparently played through the injury during the latter portion of the regular season and will now address it permanently by undergoing surgery. However, it doesn't sound like the procedure was anything overly serious and as long as his rehab goes as planned, Plumlee should be good to go for the start of training camp. Look for additional updates to be provided over the summer once Plumlee is taking part in basketball activities, though even if he's at full strength to start the year, he'll once again be slotted into a reserve role behind Nikola Jokic at center.