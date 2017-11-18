Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Upgraded to probable Sunday
Plumlee (abdomen) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Plumlee was questionable heading into Friday's game against the Pelicans and ended up playing 19 minutes, so the fact that he's been upgraded to probable doesn't come as too much of a surprise. That said, look for confirmation of his status after Sunday's morning shootaround.
