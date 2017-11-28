Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Upgraded to probable Tuesday

Plumlee (abdomen) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Plumlee has been dealing with a core strain since mid-November, but it hasn't caused him to miss any time. Over the past five games, he's averaged 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.

