Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Will be available
Plumlee will be available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Plumlee was a late addition to the injury report due to a headache, but the Nuggets have since clarified that he'll be available. Expect him to fill his usual role as the No. 2 center behind Nikola Jokic.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Posts quiet performance•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees extended playing time•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Has just three points Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Plays 15 minutes vs. Dallas•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Solid contributions Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...