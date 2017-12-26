Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Will play Tuesday

Plumlee (finger) will play during Tuesday's contest against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Despite dislocating a finger on his left hand twice during Saturday's game against the Warriors, Plumlee will take the floor Tuesday. Since Dec. 12 (minus Saturday's game), he's averaged 10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals across 28.2 minutes per game.