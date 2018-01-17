Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Will play Wednesday vs. Clippers
Plumlee (abdominal) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Plumlee played through an abdominal injury on Tuesday, but came off the bench and saw just 14 minutes. That was likely because of the matchup, though it certainly could be partially attributed to the fact that he was playing through injury. All that aside, Plumlee should once again play Wednesday and there's a chance he reclaims a role in the top unit. Look for further word on the starting lineup as tip-off nears, though Plumlee may want to be avoided if he's stuck in a bench role again.
