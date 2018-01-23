Plumlee will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

The Nuggets opted to go with a slightly smaller lineup Friday against the Suns, starting Trey Lyles alongside Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt. However, Denver is going to switch to a bigger lineup once again Monday against Portland, which means Plumlee will rejoin the starting five, while Lyles heads to the bench. After logging just 13 minutes Friday, Plumlee should see an uptick in minutes and production with the promotion to the top unit.