Plumlee will get the start for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Plumlee will start in place of Paul Millsap who is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a broken toe. The Nuggets are still trying to figure out their rotation in the aftermath of the injuries to Millsap and Gary Harris (hip), but it's safe to say there'll be ample minutes to share. Plumlee has played well in a reserve role, averaging 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game, and may be in line for an expanded role until Millsap returns.