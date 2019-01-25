Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Won't be suspended
Plumlee will not be suspended for his altercation Wednesday but will be fined instead, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Teammate Nikola Jokic was the only player suspended for the in-game altercation Wednesday and it actually allows Plumlee to presumably earn the start at the center position Friday. Currently, the Duke product is averaging 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds across 46 games played during his sixth year in the league.
