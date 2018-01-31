Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Won't play Thursday vs. OKC
Plumlee (calf) is out for Thursday's contest against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Plumlee was officially diagnosed with a right calf strain Wednesday after undergoing an MRI. While it was initially thought the injury may have been more serious, it's still giving him enough discomfort to rule him out of Thursday's game more than 24 hours in advance. While he's sidelined, Darrell Arthur and Trey Lyles are strong candidates to continue seeing extra run. Arthur drew the start and played 19 minutes Tuesday, while Lyles came off the pine and saw 25 minutes.
