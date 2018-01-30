Plumlee (calf) will stay back in Denver to get an MRI instead of traveling with the team to San Antonio for Tuesday's game, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

This was to be expected since Plumlee was unable to put weight on his right leg after straining his right calf in Monday's loss to Boston. Results of the MRI will determine the length of Plumlee's absence, but Trey Lyles and Kenneth Faried are the top candidates for added playing time, even if just for Tuesday.