Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Won't travel to San Antonio
Plumlee (calf) will stay back in Denver to get an MRI instead of traveling with the team to San Antonio for Tuesday's game, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
This was to be expected since Plumlee was unable to put weight on his right leg after straining his right calf in Monday's loss to Boston. Results of the MRI will determine the length of Plumlee's absence, but Trey Lyles and Kenneth Faried are the top candidates for added playing time, even if just for Tuesday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Unable to put weight on leg•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Suffers calf strain•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Exits with injury•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Fills out stat sheet in Monday's start•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Will rejoin starting lineup Monday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in Wednesday start•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...