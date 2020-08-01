Porter posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Heat.

Saturday marked Porter's second career start, as the Nuggets were shorthanded with Will Barton (knee), Gary Harris (hip) and Jamal Murray (hamstring) all sidelined. Porter was passably efficient but ultimately didn't do much to help the team in the loss. He could start again if the aforementioned players remain sidelined for Monday's contest against the Thunder.