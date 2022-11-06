Porter had 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 win over the Spurs.

Porter played a big role in getting the Nuggets out to a big lead in the first quarter, scoring eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, while also going 2-of-2 from behind the arc. He did most of his damage in the first quarter, scoring just five points in the second half on 2-of-4 shooting from the field and going scoreless in the fourth quarter. Porter also collected nine rebounds on the night, the third time he's reached that mark in his last four games.