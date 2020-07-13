Porter has yet to arrive in Orlando and remains absent from the Nuggets' workouts at the Walt Disney World complex, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Along with Porter, Gary Harris, Monte Morris, PJ Dozier and Torrey Craig have yet to join the Nuggets due to unspecified reasons, while star center Nikola Jokic (illness) -- who is believed to have fully recovered from an earlier bout with COVID-19 -- remains stuck in Serbia awaiting a flight to the United States. None of the missing players have formally opted out of the NBA season restart, so the expectation is that all will eventually arrive in Orlando. If Porter's absence lingers into next week, however, his status for the Nuggets' first game in Orlando on Aug. 1 versus the Heat could become more of a question mark.