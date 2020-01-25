Nuggets' Michael Porter: Active Friday
Porter (back) will be active for Friday's game against New Orleans, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Porter Porter figures to be available off the bench after being deemed active for Friday's clash. He was sidelined for Wednesday's game against Houston due to a back issue.
