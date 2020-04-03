Nuggets' Michael Porter: Ankle injury healing well
Porter's described his right ankle injury suffered Jan. 31 versus the Bucks as "worse than I thought" and indicated that the NBA's suspension of the season has given him ample time to heal it up, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.
Porter was reportedly playing through discomfort prior to the postponement f the campaign, which may have played a role in his March 5 absence and could explain his struggles in the games just prior to the hiatus. If that's the case, Porter could return from the break looking to regain the role that saw him post 14.7 points and 9.0 rebounds over the 10 games prior to the ankle injury suffered in late January.
