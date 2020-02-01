Nuggets' Michael Porter: Ankle issue isn't serious
Porter's ankle injury isn't expected to be anything too serious according to coach Michael Malone, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Porter was forced to exit Friday's tilt with the Bucks early after suffering an ankle injury during the fourth quarter. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be overly serious though the rookie forward's status will still be in question for Sunday's game against Detroit. In the event he's held out, Juancho Hernangomez and Torrey Craig would be the best bets to see expanded roles.
