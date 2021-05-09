Porter had 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in Saturday's loss to the Nets.

While Denver blew a 15-point halftime advantage and suffered its third loss in the last four games, Porter has proven more than capable of functioning as the No. 2 scoring option in the absence of Jamal Murray (knee). He's topped 20 points in 14 of his last 17 games, averaging 24.6 points per game on 55.2 percent shooting (43.5% 3Pt) in that stretch. Over his last 10 appearances, Porter is hitting 4.3 three-pointers per game at a 49.4 percent clip.