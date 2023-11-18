Porter contributed 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and 11 rebounds across 33 minutes during Friday's 115-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Porter has three double-doubles on the season and two of those have come across his last three appearances, so he's trending in the right direction. Tasked with an uptick in usage rate while Jamal Murray (hamstring) is out, the forward has stepped his game up and is averaging 18.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks per game across his last five outings.