Porter scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's win over the Spurs.

It's his second straight double-double and fifth in the last seven games, as Porter continues to break out. Over that seven-game stretch, the second-year forward is averaging 21.0 points, 9.3 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.6 assists and 0.9 blocks.