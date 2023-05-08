Porter registered 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 loss to the Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Porter earned his third double of the playoffs in the loss, following up his Game 3 totals with another respectable performance. Based on Aaron Gordon's recent numbers, there's a noticeable correlation between the two, and Porter tends to succeed when his teammate falters. Against the Suns, Porter seems to have the upper hand when looking for value among Denver's supporting cast.