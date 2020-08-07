Porter posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's defeat against the Blazers.

Porter has looked impressive of late, and he has double-doubled in three straight contests while scoring 27 or more points each time. The rookie has started Denver's four games in the Orlando bubble, averaging 26.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest.