Porter provided 23 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and eight rebounds across 23 minutes Saturday in a 116-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Porter's 23 minutes marked his second-lowest tally of playing time since he reclaimed a starting position. However, Porter made use of them by averaging one point per minute en route to another game with at least 20 points. He is posting an average of 22.7 PPG across the Nuggets' past three games.