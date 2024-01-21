Porter is questionable to play Sunday versus Washington due to an illness.
Porter being added to the injury report within three hours of Denver's 6 p.m. ET tipoff against the Wizards does not bode well for his status. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, Peyton Watson or Christian Braun could slide into the starting lineup, while Denver's main cast of contributors would all see an uptick in usage.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Pops for 20 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Set to play against Philadelphia•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Now probable versus 76ers•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Strong from deep in 25-point game•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Struggles mightily in loss•