Porter (heel) will be active for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Porter dealt with a heel injury in the final stages of the regular season and missed three of the team's last six games, but he is ready to go after a whole week of rest following the end of the regular-season campaign. He should resume his regular starting spot in the lineup, a role in which he averaged 17.4 points with 5.5 boards per game across 62 outings during the regular season.