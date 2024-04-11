Porter (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, as expected.
Porter was listed as probable on the initial injury report, so there was never much doubt about his status, but now we have official confirmation that he'll be active. Make sure you've got MPJ in your active lineup.
