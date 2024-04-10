Porter (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Jack Borman of Locked on Minnesota reports.
Porter was carrying a probable tag into Tuesday, but he'll give it a go despite not being 100 percent. There's no word of any restrictions heading into tipoff.
