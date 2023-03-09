Porter (illness) will be available to play Wednesday versus Chicago.
MPJ is a bit under the weather, but he'll gut it out and get out there for Wednesday's game. He played through the illness Monday and came through with 20 points, five rebounds, four triples, one steal and two turnovers across 32 minutes, so he's safe to activate in fantasy leagues.
