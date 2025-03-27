Porter (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Porter will join Nikola Jokic, Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon as notable players cleared to play for the Nuggets on Wednesday. Porter is averaging 18.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 49.9 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.