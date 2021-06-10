Porter (back) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 at Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Coach Michael Malone said before the game that he expected the 22-year-old to play, and Porter apparently had no issues while going through warmups. Porter has averaged 18.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 34.1 minutes during the playoffs.
