Porter ended Friday's 117-101 win over the Jazz with 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes.
After sitting out one game for rest, Porter returned fresh and posted his best performance of the season, which was also his first double-double. Fantasy managers should remain weary about Porter's rest potential and injury history, but he's playing great so far, averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.2 minutes.
