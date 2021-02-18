Porter tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in Wednesday night's loss to the Nuggets.

It was a decent bounce-back effort for Porter, who was held scoreless (0-8 FG) in 24 minutes against Boston on Tuesday night. He still struggled to dial in his shot from three, however, and is now a combined 4-for-25 from deep over his last four contests.