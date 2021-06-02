Porter delivered 26 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 48 minutes in Tuesday's double-overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

Porter drained a clutch three-pointer in the second time to pull the Nuggets away for good, but the forward did more than that -- he missed just three shots all game long and bounced back after a woeful outing in Game 4. Porter has now scored at least 15 points in four of his five playoff games and has scored at least 25 points in two of those contests.