Porter had 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 115-103 win over the Clippers.

Porter struggled to put up meaningful scoring totals over the past two weeks, but he snapped the drought with a much better result in Friday's win. Granted, there was a lot of production to absorb in Nikola Jokic's (wrist) absence, and Porter was heavily involved in the effort with 17 shot attempts, his second-highest shot total of the season.