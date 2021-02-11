Porter posted 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks through 28 minutes in the 133-95 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Porter was fantastic after failing to drain his shots the game prior. The forward went a solid 58 percent from the floor and followed that success up with five grabs in the paint. Porter had been in a rut recently with his shooting form, but returned back to form here. This is his third start in as many games and the signs look to be pointing up moving forward.