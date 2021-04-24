Porter scored a team-high 26 points (8-18 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Warriors.

The second-year forward continues to step up in the absence of Jamal Murray (knee). Over the last 10 games, Porter is averaging 22.1 points, 7.9 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.0 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor, and Friday's seven made threes were a new career high. With Will Barton (hamstring) now hurting as well, Porter's usage might increase even further.