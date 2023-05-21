Porter ended Saturday's 119-108 victory over the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals with 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Porter shot just 4-of-11 from the floor but added double-digit boards and a career-high six assists, helping the Nuggets to an impressive road victory. While his numbers don't jump off the page on most nights, his on-court play has certainly gone to another level. Denver is now just one win away from advancing to their first NBA Finals. Game 4 will be in Los Angeles on Monday, providing the Nuggets with an opportunity to sweep the Lakers.