Porter ended with 31 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 win over the Bulls.

Porter ended up as the Nuggets' highest scorer in a game where Nikola Jokic had a relatively quiet performance, and it was also a bounce-back effort for him since he was coming off a season-low seven points in Friday's loss against the Celtics. That lack of consistency doesn't help fantasy managers, but Porter remains a strong contributor across all formats due to his excellent all-around value. He's averaging 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game across six November appearances.