Porter registered 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 win over the Bulls.

Porter posted a season-high 27 points in smooth fashion, as Chicago had no comparable size matchup for Porter on the perimeter or rim protection to withstand his two-man game with Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray exited Saturday's game with a hamstring injury, and Porter would likely be tasked with a bump in usage if Murray is forced to miss time -- although overall synergy of the Denver offense would decrease.