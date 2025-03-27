Porter ended Wednesday's 127-117 victory over the Bucks with 23 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes.

The Nuggets labeled Porter as questionable before Wednesday's contest due to a lower back strain. However, the 26-year-old forward clarified postgame that the injury is actually to his hamstring, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports. The issue didn't keep Porter from snapping out of his three-point shooting slump. He entered Wednesday's contest shooting 27.1 percent from distance over his last eight appearances and hadn't made more than three in a game since Feb. 28. He also notched his 15th double-double of the campaign.