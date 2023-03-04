Porter (heel) is ready to roll against the Grizzlies on Friday.
Porter and Aaron Gordon were both carrying probable tags coming into Friday but have since been cleared. Porter will look to build on his momentum after hitting a total of seven triples in his last two games.
