Porter (heel) will play Monday night against the 76ers, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.
Porter was initially added to the team's injury report due to left heel injury management, but he's since been given the green light to run the floor. The Missouri product is averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 11 March appearances.
