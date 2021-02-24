Porter (back) is active and starting Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
The 22-year-old was considered probable with tightness in his lower back, so it's not much of a surprise to see he's available Tuesday. Porter is averaging 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 28.6 minutes across his past nine starts.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Limited to 19 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Tops 30 minutes again•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Bounces back after scoreless game•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Fails to score against Celtics•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Bounces back with big game•