Porter (COVID-19) will play Friday against the Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Porter has been sidelined since Dec. 29 due to health and safety protocols. There's a good chance he's back in the starting five Friday, but fewer minutes than usual might be expected given the long layoff. His return could mean fewer minutes for PJ Dozier, Facundo Capazzo and Will Barton.
