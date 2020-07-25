Porter (undisclosed) passed the physical he was required to undergo in order to practice and play, but he will not participate in Saturday's scrimmage against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
The Nuggets will opt to be cautious with Porter, understandably wanting him to practice before he takes the court for competitive basketball. It's possible we see him play in Monday's scrimmage against the Magic.
